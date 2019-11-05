Maricopa man convicted of 2016 murder still isn’t sentenced

A Maricopa man convicted of a 2016 murder is awaiting sentencing.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 19-year-old Arthur Magana's sentencing is affected by the fact he was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting.

According to a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, life without the possibility of parole can no longer be mandatory for defendants who were juveniles at the time of the crime.

On Monday, a Pinal County Superior Court judge continued Magana's sentencing until sometime in the future, perhaps in June.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Magana was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in November 2018.

Authorities say 20-year-old Wyatt Miller was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside his truck in November 2016.

Magana remains jailed without bond until his sentencing.