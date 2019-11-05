Mississippi electing governor and other state officials

Republican nominee for governor, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi," in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The social event is hosted by the state chamber of commerce and is one of the last big political gatherings before the Nov. 5 elections. AP Photo

Mississippi residents are voting in the state's most hotly contested governor's race since 2003.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and voters must show a driver's license or another form of government-issued photo identification.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and two lesser-known candidates are in the open race for governor. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is term-limited.

Voters are also choosing a new lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The incumbent agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner face challengers, and state Auditor Shad White is unopposed.

Regional races for transportation commissioner and public service commissioner are on the ballot.

Also up for grabs: Twenty seats in the Mississippi Senate races and 33 in the Mississippi House.