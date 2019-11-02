Woman gets up to 32 years in killing of ex-sheriff’s deputy

A 20-year-old woman has been sentenced to up to 32 years in prison in the killing of a former sheriff's deputy she had dated.

WITN-TV reports that Caitlin Ridgeway entered an Alford plea in court Friday on second-degree murder and robbery charges in the 2017 death of former Onslow County deputy William Clifton. Under an Alford plea, a defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction, but doesn't admit guilt.

Ridgeway was sentenced to serve between 24 and 32 years in prison.

A second suspect, William Welch Jr., pleaded guilty to the same charges in March. He is awaiting sentencing.

The 48-year-old Clifton was found dead in a park by a jogger. He had been shot multiple times.