3 police dogs in Georgia get protective vests

Three police dogs in Georgia's Gwinnett County are getting lightweight protective vests.

The Georgia Police K-9 Foundation has donated the vests to K-9 Armo and K-9 Cino of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and K-9 Jekel of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the vests are lightweight "Streetfighter" vests intended to protect the dogs while preventing them from overheating in hot weather. The vests are made of fabric that helps regulate a dog's body temperature. And, they're bullet resistant.

The Gwinnett County Police Department lost a K-9 officer, 9-year-old Eli, in May, after the dog tracked a suspect for about 30 minutes in 90-degree weather. Eli's death was heat-related, as were the deaths of three other Georgia police dogs in the past five years.