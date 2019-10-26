Trump: ‘Something very big’ to be announced Sunday morning

President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.

The president's tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.