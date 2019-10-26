Hilton Head Island Council plans out-of-town meeting

The Hilton Head Town Council is going out of town to hold a meeting to set goals for 2020 and get updates on town projects.

The Town Council has met on the island the past three years, allowing members to sleep in their own beds and use town resources.

The town says it spent $20,319 in 2016 for the in-town meeting. It has budgeted $45,000 for the Dec. 5-7 meeting 40 miles (64 kilometers) away in Beaufort.

Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann says meeting out of town will let council members get to know each other better.

McCann told the Island Packet of Hilton Head that the town had only held the end-of-year retreat in town for about three years.

The town does not plan to televise the meetings.