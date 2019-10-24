Clerks have Saturday hours for Mississippi absentee voting

Circuit clerks' offices in Mississippi are open on Saturdays for people to cast absentee ballots.

Nov. 5 is the election for governor and other statewide races; transportation and public service commissioners in three regions; legislative seats; and county offices.

The secretary of state's website says circuit clerks' offices are open for normal business hours Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon the two Saturdays before the election. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Nov. 2. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 4.

Mississippi law says absentee voting is available to people who will be out of town on election day, including college students. It is also available to anyone who has a temporary or permanent disability or who is 65 or older.