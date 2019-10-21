North Dakota Gov. Burgum visiting flood-affected areas

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will be visiting flood-affected areas throughout the state and meeting with residents along with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

KXMB-TV reports Burgum and Goehring will be talking with residents about last weekend's record-breaking early snowstorm and explain the state's approach to dealing with floods. The meetings Monday will take place at the Fargo City Hall, Grand Forks Public Works, the Jamestown Civic Center, and the Wells County Fairgrounds in Fessenden.

Several counties have issued flood emergency declarations, including Barnes, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, and Wells.

Emergency managers have reported rural roads softened by wet conditions that have become more susceptible to washouts.