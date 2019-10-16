Southeastern New Mexico courthouse fails inspection

A courthouse in southeastern New Mexico plagued by construction delays has failed a fire marshal inspection.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lovington Fire Marshal Brittany Brown last week found cause for failure of the Lea County Judicial Complex to pass inspection.

Brown listed a number of non-conforming issues, including lack of ceilings, lack of fire extinguishers, improper temperature rated sprinklers and improperly placed or configured sprinkler heads.

The inspection failure comes after documents showed 101 non-conforming issues as of May 2 for the planned judicial complex. The five-story structure in Lovington, New Mexico, was supposed to be occupied in August 2018.

Lea County has declared HB Construction in default of the contract to build the complex.

The default declaration came about 400 days after the expected completion date.