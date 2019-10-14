Developer would pay $300K to move historic house

An agreement to save one of Joliet's oldest homes from demolition is awaiting city council approval.

The (Joliet) Herald-News reports that the Will County Historical Society would move the Casseday House from its current location where a developer wants to build a gas station. The developer, Thornton's, would put $300,000 toward the move.

The two-story limestone structure was built in 1851 for the family of George Casseday.

Will County Historical Society president Sandy Vasko says the house will likely be moved to a city-owned lot nearby. She says use part of the structure could be used as an archive and research center for African American history. A historical assessment of the site done by Thornton's cast doubt on local lore that it once was a stagecoach stop.

The city council meets Tuesday.