Newsom vetoes toll system for San Francisco’s crooked street

Tourists who want to drive down San Francisco's crooked Lombard Street will not have to make reservations and pay a toll after all.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Saturday that would have allowed the city to test a fee and reservation system for the famous street.

Newsom said he is concerned a pricing program would create "social equity issues" and he wants to keep the street accessible to people, regardless of their ability to pay.

The city's transportation department had recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays to address residents' complaints of gridlock, noise and litter from tourists.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.