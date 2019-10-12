SC county takes step toward changing its form of government

South Carolina's Chester County has taken a step toward changing its form of government.

Chester County now has a Council-Supervisor form of government. If voters get a chance to decide on a new form of government, it would be a Council-Administrator setup. Unlike a supervisor, an administrator is appointed and employed by the council. The administrator is responsible for all departments in the county.

The Chester County Council this week approved the first of three votes needed to put a referendum to voters. The referendum would ask voters if they want to add one new council member and swap its supervisor for a county administrator.

The Herald reports this isn't the first time the county has sought changes to the way it's governed.