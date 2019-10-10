Oregon Coast Aquarium plans $18 million renovation

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has announced a fundraising campaign for an $18 million renovation, which would remodel existing facilities and add a marine rehabilitation center, as well as an outdoor play area.

The aquarium in Newport, Oregon, announced the plans Wednesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this would be the first major remodel since opening to the public in 1992. In that time, officials say the attraction has drawn some 15 million visitors.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium remains a popular attraction, drawing more than 420,000 visitors each year.