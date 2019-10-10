Vermont officer who sued over head injuries gets $30K

A police officer who filed a lawsuit over head injuries allegedly suffered during training exercises two years ago at the Vermont Police Academy is getting $30,000 in a settlement with the state.

Burlington Officer Erin Bartle sued last year, saying she got a concussion while training at the Vermont Police Academy.

Trainees were participating in a scenario in which a trainer played the role of a hitchhiker encountered by the officer. Bartle said she was hit in the head multiple times on three separate occasions when participating in the exercise. The academy has since stopped using the exercise.

WCAX-TV reports as part of the settlement, the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council agreed to continue an independent review of its use of force training.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bartle's lawyer called the settlement a victory.