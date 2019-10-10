Hospital president resigns following plagiarism allegations

The president of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury has resigned amid allegations that some of his weekly emails to hospital employees were plagiarized.

The University of Vermont Health Network announced Seleem Choudhury's resignation Tuesday.

Choudury apologized in an email to the hospital community, saying he realizes his actions were wrong and says he is no longer the right person to lead the hospital.

Dr. Fred Kniffin will be interim president.

UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted says, "Some may view this as a drastic step given the circumstances, but when a leader believes he can no longer be effective in his role, it is right to step aside."

He says he will working with Seleem to see if his skills can be applied elsewhere in the network.