The Latest: Lawyer says 2nd whistleblower backs complaint

President Donald Trump speaks at the Young Black Leadership Summit 2019 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Kearyn Bolin, back left, of Texas State University listens. AP Photo

The Latest on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that supports an original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

That's according to a lawyer for the original whistleblower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month that's triggered the impeachment inquiry.

Lawyer Mark Zaid tells The Associated Press in a text message that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, hasn't filed a complaint with the inspector general but has "firsthand knowledge that supported" the original whistleblower.

The original whistleblower complained that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.

___

12:10 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department intends to follow the law as House Democrats seek documents and other information about President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

What the law requires of the Trump administration in terms of meeting Democrats' demands has been a subject of dispute. Pompeo says his department has yet to turn over any documents but intends to follow a proper review.

Pompeo has become a key figure in the Democrats' investigation. He was on the line during the July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter despite no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.