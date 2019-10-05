Jury sides with Iowa newspaper in ex-official’s lawsuit

A jury has sided with an Iowa newspaper in a lawsuit brought by a former administrator of the state's third-largest city.

A Scott County jury on Friday ruled in favor of the Quad-City Times and its journalists. Former Davenport city administrator Craig Malin had sued, arguing the paper published false stories and opinion pieces about his official actions, forcing him out after 14 years with the city.

The newspaper's reporting on Davenport's handling of financial negotiations for a new casino prompted the mayor to call for Malin's termination.

The newspaper defended its coverage as accurate watchdog journalism protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The Quad-City Times reported that Malin had sought more than $1.5 million in damages. Judge Henry Latham ordered Malin to pay court costs.