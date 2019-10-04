How old is too old? White House hopefuls confront age debate

FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. AP Photo

Candidates’ ages are again on the front burner of the 2020 presidential campaign after 78-year-old Bernie Sanders was hospitalized this week for a blocked artery in his heart.

Sanders is recovering from surgery and is expected to be on the debate stage Oct. 15, but his scare highlights a presidential field where the leading contenders are all at least 70 years old.

President Donald Trump is 73. Joe Biden is 76. Elizabeth Warren is 70.

That means the general election could match two septuagenarians for the first time in history.

The campaigns all tout their candidates’ vigor. But they’ve faced varying levels of scrutiny over their fitness for office.

Warren says she tries to walk 7 miles a day. Biden exercises and maintains a healthy diet.