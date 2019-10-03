Wyoming prepares for census with new office, online option

Wyoming is preparing for the 2020 census with steps aimed at increasing participation including the addition of a state office and an online survey option.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the state’s first U.S. Census Bureau office is scheduled to open Friday in Casper, which will monitor operations throughout Wyoming.

A census official says the bureau plans to hire local workers with strong knowledge of their communities.

The 2020 census will be the first to offer an online option to boost participation and counter a decrease experienced in the 2010 survey, including in several western states.

Census participation in Wyoming dropped from 75% in 2000 to 69% in 2010.

The official says residents will be able to participate in the census using computers and mobile devices.