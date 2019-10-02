Audit: Racial disparities found in Charleston policing

An audit performed on the police department in Charleston, South Carolina, shows racial disparities in traffic stops and uses of force.

News outlet report the preliminary findings unveiled Monday also show a need for better data collection methods and reform.

Auditors hired by the city council in December focused on five areas: traffic stops; use of force; complaint processes; community-oriented policing; and recruitment, hiring and promotions practices.

Auditors found racial disparities in uses of force, specifically that black people were involved in 61% of such cases. They also found that the department's data collection process was insufficient, making it difficult to analyze trends.

Chief Luther Reynolds says the audit is a step toward overall improvement.

The final report will be released after a 30-day community review.