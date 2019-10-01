Tennessee AG: Constitutional concerns for 1-county state law

Tennessee's attorney general says a new state law that only applies to one county's election recall abilities raises constitutional concerns.

In an opinion last week, Attorney General Herbert Slatery wrote that single-county state laws raise potential concerns under three sections of the Tennessee Constitution.

The law passed this year allows a county's registered voters to petition for an election to recall a local school board member. But it was limited to apply to counties with populations ranging from 98,200 to 98,300, so only Madison County would be affected.

Slatery's opinion says there's no readily apparent rational basis for the distinction. He wrote that another potential issue is that the law doesn't provide for local approval.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Democratic Sen. Raumesh Akbari requested the opinion.