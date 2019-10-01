Uber rides, sex abuse are subjects of new N Carolina laws

New North Carolina laws taking effect in October are designed to keep Uber and Lyft passengers safe, protect girls from sexual abuse and help people enter state-regulated trades.

All or parts of nearly 40 pieces of legislation the General Assembly approved this year take effect on Tuesday.

One law adds new requirements upon ride-sharing drivers over time. Now they must display license tag numbers at the front of their vehicles so consumers can match them easier with what's on their smartphones.

Another law makes it a felony to perform female genital mutilation on a child. The legislation responds to a judge's ruling last year determining a federal law against the practice is unconstitutional but that states can regulate it.

Simplified licensing qualifications for dozens of state-regulated professions begin on Tuesday.