Utah governor ends nearly year-old drought emergency order

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has rescinded an emergency drought order nearly a year after it went into effect.

The Daily Herald reports that persistent rain and snowfall this year have gradually put an end to statewide severe drought conditions.

Almost 99 percent of Utah was experiencing at least moderate drought last year when the governor declared a state of emergency in October 2018.

Herbert said it was affecting agribusiness, livestock production and wildlife habitats.

But with a change in the weather this year, no area of the state has severe drought conditions, and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts facing moderate drought have dropped to 15 percent.

Much of that area is in the southern part of the state, which has had a relatively quiet monsoon season.