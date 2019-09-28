Police ID 4 killed in wreck after central Georgia chase

Authorities have identified the four people killed in central Georgia when a car fleeing a deputy slammed head-on into a pickup truck.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the crash happened Friday on Georgia Highway 36, southwest of Jackson.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says two people in the suspect's vehicle died, as well as two women in the other car.

The victims inside the truck were identified Saturday as 72-year-old Judy Martin and 76-year-old Sandra Bowden, both of Covington.

The passengers killed in the fleeing vehicle were identified as 25-year-old Ebony Young of Savannah and 26-year-old Sukquawn Hayes of Garden City.

The drivers of both vehicles were both critically injured.

Long says the chase started in Monroe County when the driver refused to stop for a deputy on Interstate 75.