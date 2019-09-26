House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to speak to Nebraska Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to speak to Nebraska Democrats at a party fundraiser next month.

The Nebraska Democratic Party announced Thursday that Pelosi will be the keynote speaker at its annual Morrison Exon Fundraiser on Oct. 26 in Omaha.

The announcement comes days after Pelosi said the House will open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The party fundraiser will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says Pelosi's leadership and tenacity are unparalleled and vital to the nation.

Pelosi is serving her 17th term as a congresswoman. She started her career as a California State Party chairwoman before she ran to represent California's 12th congressional district.