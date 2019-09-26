Trump ‘has got to be stopped’: Dems defy impeachment risks

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. gestures as he speaks to the media about an impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo

Democrats in Washington are plunging headfirst into an impeachment investigation that could jeopardize their House majority and alienate the very suburban voters they need to defeat President Donald Trump next fall.

Democrats acknowledged the political risks in the hours surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.

But a growing consensus is emerging among anxious Democrats: The risks are worth it.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who had previously urged Democrats to move cautiously on impeachment, now says, "This guy has got to be stopped."

While Congress' timeline is yet unclear, the impeachment inquiry may well run simultaneously with the Democratic Party's primary election calendar.