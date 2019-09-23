Ivey appoints new Prole Board director

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has named a prosecutor as the new chairwoman of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Ivey on Monday appointed Leigh Gwathney to the position. Gwathney is an assistant attorney general responsible for prosecuting violent crimes and cold cases.

Gwathney replaces Lyn Head, who is resigning. Her appointment begins Oct. 16.

Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall have criticized the agency over the past year for some parole decisions. They backed legislation that gave Ivey greater control over the agency.

The Republican governor appointed a new director who suspended three top administrators and postponed more than 600 hearings.

Ivey says Gwathney is a "proven prosecutor with an expertise and passion for the justice system."

Gwathney will leave the attorney general's office to take the new position.