Jury awards man $27M in wrongful imprisonment lawsuit

A federal jury in Massachusetts has awarded $27 million to a man who spent 27 years in prison for a killing he maintained he didn't commit.

Masslive.com reports that jurors made their decision in favor of 55-year-old Mark Schand in federal court in Springfield on Friday.

Schand sued four now-retired Springfield police officers he says framed him for the 1986 killing of a woman outside a city club. Authorities say the victim was an innocent bystander who caught a stray bullet in the back after a drug deal went awry.

Police defended the integrity of their investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Schand was freed from prison and prosecutors dropped the case in 2012. He now runs a smoothie shop in New Britain, Connecticut.

A city attorney says the city will appeal on behalf of the defendants.