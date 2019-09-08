Milwaukee officer shoots, wounds man near suspect

Milwaukee police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was near a suspect police were trying to arrest.

The shooting happened early Sunday while police were trying to arrest a suspect in a high-speed chase.

The 41-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot suffered a serious injury, but police say he is expected to survive.

Police say officers tried to stop a speeding car, which led police on a chase. At one point, the suspect reversed his vehicle and struck a police car. The suspect then ran into a house. The officer believed the 22-year-old suspect was reaching for a weapon and fired one shot at the suspect, but struck a man "who was in close proximity."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on standard administrative duty. Milwaukee police are investigating.