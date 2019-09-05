Group to submit signatures in early phase of recall effort

The group pursuing a recall of Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to submit signatures Thursday as part of an initial phase of its push.

The Recall Dunleavy group last month said it had surpassed an initial 28,501 signatures needed but planned to collect signatures through the recently ended state fair to compensate for any that could be disqualified.

The group plans to submit the signatures to the Division of Elections in Anchorage.

If the application is certified, it would trigger another signature-gathering phase, with supporters needing 71,252 signatures in a bid to try to put the issue to voters.

The group, among other things, accuses Dunleavy of separation of powers violations and violating state law by not appointing a judge within a statutory timeframe.

Dunleavy took office in December.