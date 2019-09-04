Virginia gov picks panel to remove discriminatory laws

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has named nine people to a new commission designed to eliminate Jim Crow-era discriminatory language in state laws and regulations.

Northam announced Tuesday that he was appointing Norfolk Circuit Court Chief Judge Jerrauld Jones, former Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring, Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson and others to the commission.

The commission was inspired by legislation passed earlier this year that eliminated an exemption in state law that said certain jobs traditionally held by African Americans, including ushers and doormen, didn't have to pay minimum wage.

The commission is set to have its first meeting next week and issue a report in November.

Northam pledged to focus on addressing Virginia's history of racial inequity after a blackface scandal nearly forced him from office in February.