Idaho authorities identify man fatally shot by deputies

A man who was killed by two Idaho deputies after he pointed a gun at them has been identified by authorities.

KTVB-TV reported Tuesday that 49-year-old Sidney J. Holst of Caldwell was killed after a five-hour standoff with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Sunday.

Authorities say an autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed Holst died from a single gunshot wound.

Police responded to reports of a domestic incident just before 8:30 a.m. and Holst barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities say the Canyon County SWAT unit was dispatched after police attempted to negotiate with Holst for hours.

A police dog was sent after Holst when he used a back exit around 1:30 p.m.

Police say Holst pointed a handgun and two deputies fired.

Authorities say Holst died at the scene.