Border Patrol agents rescue 2 Venezuelans from Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents have rescued two migrants struggling to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.

The two Venezuelan nationals were brought Sunday to the U.S. side of the river and taken to the Eagle Pass border station near Del Rio, Texas. They were not injured.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz says the river can be an "unforgiving obstacle" but agents were able to save the migrants.

Since Oct. 1, 2018, Border Patrol agents in the area have rescued more than 475 people — well above 111 rescued over the same period a year earlier.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There have been more than 760,000 people apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border so far during this budget year. There were 396,579 last year.