N Carolina officials holding disaster information sessions

State officials are holding community disaster information sessions in eastern North Carolina to update residents on resources available for those hurt by hurricanes.

The series of 15 sessions resumes Tuesday in Wilmington and Swan Quarter. Meetings also are planned in Beaufort, Whiteville, Fayetteville, Leland, Currie, Kinston, Jacksonville and Bladenboro.

A date hasn't been set for a meeting in Merritt.

Agencies hosting the meetings include the office of Gov. Roy Cooper; the state office of Recovery and Resiliency; North Carolina Emergency Management and the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services.