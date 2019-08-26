Ex-Arizona sheriff Arpaio running to try to get his job back

The former metro Phoenix sheriff pardoned by President Donald Trump on a conviction related to sweeps aimed at finding immigrants in the country illegally has announced that he will try to get back the job he lost in 2016.

Republican Joe Arpaio announced his 2020 campaign for Maricopa County sheriff Sunday on the anniversary of his pardon in 2017 from Trump on the misdemeanor contempt of court conviction for disobeying an order to stop the immigration patrols.

Arpaio is 87 and spent 24 years as sheriff. He says in a statement that he would enforce laws associated with the U.S.-Mexico border crimes migrants coming into the country illegally and wants to reopen his outdoor tent jail complex closed by his successor, Democrat Paul Penzone.

Arpaio lost to Penzone in 2016.