Albuquerque police: Man with gun is fatally shot by officers

Police say multiple officers have fatally shot a man at a bus stop in Albuquerque.

They say callers reported a man was waving a gun near a store Thursday afternoon.

Police didn't immediately release details of the shooting and the name of the man who was killed hasn't been released yet.

It's the second police shooting in Albuquerque this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, a police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly was driving erratically and waving a gun.