Hawaii official says overcrowding, other factors caused riot

A state official says overcrowding and numerous disruptions to daily inmate life sparked rioting at a Hawaii jail.

The Maui News reported Wednesday that Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda says his department is still working on its final report into the March 11 riot at Maui Community Correctional Center.

Espinada told state senators Tuesday in Kahului that the riot was caused by overcrowding combined with irritants such as broken telephones, reduced orders for store-bought items and "no contact visits" with family members.

Inmates broke sprinklers, set fires in common areas, broke cell doors, windows and fixtures, and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Espinda says the final report will rely on interviews with inmates and staff because there were no cameras at the jail and no recordings of the riot.