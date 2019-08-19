The Latest: Marine waives hearing over firearms allegations

In this July 7, 2017 photo provided by Trevor Reilly, Reilly, left, poses with Marine Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg while hiking in the Eagles Nest Wilderness of the Dillon Ranger District in Colorado. Al-kazahg was apprehended in May 2019 at Offutt Air Force Base. Al-kazahg is in custody in a brig awaiting a military court hearing scheduled for Aug. 21, 2019, on allegations he made threats and tried to bring weapons onto the base in Nebraska while he was on leave. (Trevor Reilly via AP)

The Latest on a Marine facing allegations that he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Marine stationed in Hawaii has waived a military hearing for allegations he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg was apprehended in May at Offutt Air Force Base.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for this week, but Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams said Monday Al-kazahg waived the hearing. A military official will make a recommendation about whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

The Omaha World-Herald reported guards spotted his name on a notice that says he told another Marine he would "shoot up" his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

Midnight

