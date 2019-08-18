Protesters disrupt 1st meeting on Minnesota police shootings

Protesters are calling for more family representation on a new state panel examining police use of force in Minnesota.

Demonstrators disrupted the start of the working group's first public meeting Saturday at the state Capitol. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are leading the 16-member group, which was announced last month.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports protesters filled the room and prevented the hearing from starting as scheduled. The demonstrators said the group was skewed toward lawmakers and law enforcement, and needed representatives of families affected by police shootings.

Ellison, a Democrat, defended the group's diversity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials say there have been more than 100 officer-involved shootings in Minnesota since 2014. The group plans two more public meetings before delivering a report to the Legislature.