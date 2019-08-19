Correction: Gun Safety Rally story

In a story Aug. 17 about a gun safety rally, The Associated Press reported the wrong spelling of the first name of the Baltimore City Council president. His name is Brandon Scott.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Advocates for gun safety to rally in Baltimore

Advocates for gun safety are holding a march in Baltimore

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BALTIMORE (AP) — Advocates for gun safety are holding a march in Baltimore.

Organizers say it will be followed by a rally Saturday afternoon to urge Congress to approve measures to help prevent gun violence, such as background checks on all gun sales.

Activists are holding similar rallies around the country.

Volunteers with the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are planning to attend.

Several elected officials also are scheduled to attend. They include U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott and Maryland Del. Vanessa Atterbeary.