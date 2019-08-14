Arizona border volunteers opening office with limited hours

A humanitarian organization that provides aid to border crossers says it is opening an office to welcome visitors for a few hours on Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings in the southern Arizona desert community of Ajo.

The Ajo Samaritarans say they will first open the office in the border town Thursday to provide information about their work. The group says Ajo residents have provided water and other aid to travelers in the Sonora desert for generations.

The office will be staffed from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Border volunteer Scott Warren, who is set to be retried in November on two felony counts of harboring migrants in the U.S. without permission, lives in the community and volunteers with the Ajo Samaritans.