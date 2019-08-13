Alaska groups urge governor not to veto dividend payments

Leaders of two Alaska groups fighting for a full Permanent Fund Dividend are arguing Gov. Mike Dunleavy should not veto the Legislature's dividend payment, a report said.

The Permanent Fund Defenders are asking the Republican governor to view a PFD — or oil wealth check — of roughly $1,600 as a "down payment," The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.

Mark Fish, director of a newer group called Save the PFD, said Monday he believes it is time for the governor to go with the current dividend and resume the fight for a constitutional amendment in the regular legislative session next January.

"The PFD keeps many families afloat," Fish said.

The Defenders said they will back Dunleavy in supporting full payments based on the traditional payout formula in state law and an amendment to enshrine the full payment in Alaska's constitution.

"We request that the governor not veto the short-funded (Permanent Fund Dividend) and continue his work to add more funds for the dividend according to law," said Clem Tillion, chair of the Defenders group and a former state Senate president who helped establish the fund in 1976.

Dunleavy vetoed line items equaling $444 million in reductions to Alaska's operating budget in June. The Legislature has sent Dunleavy a bill overriding many of his vetoes and setting a dividend check for nearly every Alaska resident.

Dunleavy has until Aug. 30 to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature. Rejecting the bill would force another attempt by a Legislature that has already held two special sessions.