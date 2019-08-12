Officers specially trained to detect drugged drivers

As law enforcement agencies across North Dakota begin a concentrated effort to catch impaired drivers, some 60 law enforcement officers will be using their specially-trained skills to detect motorists who are high on drugs.

About 20 agencies across the state employ officers who have taken the rigorous, internationally utilized program that helps law enforcement identify drivers who are under the influence of drugs other than alcohol.

North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper Tarek Chase coordinates the state's drug recognition expert training program. Chase tells the Bismarck Tribune law enforcement officers statewide have noticed an increase in drug-impaired driving.

Agencies statewide begin a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign Friday and runs through Sept. 2.