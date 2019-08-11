LA Jewish center shooting commemorated on 20th anniversary

A moment of silence marked the day 20 years ago when a white-supremacist gunman wounded children and staff at a Los Angeles Jewish center before killing a Filipino American postal worker.

The Los Angeles Times reports family and friends of victims were on hand Saturday outside a U.S. Post Office where a plaque commemorates letter carrier Joseph Ileto ("ill-LET-oh"), who was gunned down Aug. 10, 1999.

His brother, Ismael Ileto, called for stricter gun control laws, citing the rise in mass shootings and recent violence in California, Texas and Ohio.

Before killing Ileto, Buford Furrow shot a woman and four children at the North Valley Jewish Community Center in the San Fernando Valley. All survived.

Furrow, a member of the white-supremacist group Aryan Nations, was eventually sentenced to life in prison.