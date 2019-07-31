Stevens replacing Babcock as Dunleavy chief of staff

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a new chief of staff.

His office said Ben Stevens, a Dunleavy adviser, will replace Tuckerman Babcock as chief of staff. Stevens is a former state senator.

Babcock, a former state Republican party chair, was named chief of staff after Dunleavy's election last fall. He will become an adviser.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Babcock will focus on issues related to the Legislature, communications, policy and other areas.

In a release, Babcock said he requested the move. He said Stevens is more qualified to serve as chief of staff.

Babcock has been a lightning rod for critics of the administration. He was named with Dunleavy in lawsuits by three former state employees who alleged they wrongfully terminated when Dunleavy took office. Those cases are pending.