Colorado protests Trump administration’s public lands plan

Colorado's Department of Natural Resources is protesting the Trump administration's management plan for public lands in the southwest corner of the state.

Department Director Dan Gibbs sent the U.S. Bureau of Land Management an eight-page letter Monday saying the plan doesn't do enough to protect the Gunnison sage grouse, which is a threatened species, or migrating wildlife.

Gibbs also objected to the way the plan was developed, saying the bureau gave state officials only one day to review it before making it public and opening a 30-day protest period.

Gibb said that damaged the relationship between the bureau and state officials.

A bureau spokesman didn't immediately respond to an after-hours phone call and email.

The plan covers federal public land in Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.