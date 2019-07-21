State data: Number of children enrolled in Medicaid declines

State data shows the number of children enrolled in Ohio's Medicaid program declined over a 15-month period, with nearly 37,000 fewer children enrolled as of May of this year, compared to February 2018.

Ohio had previously seen progress for nearly a decade in efforts to make sure every child had health insurance, expanding Medicaid enrollment to more than 1.2 million children.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports child advocacy organizations are urging the state to investigate the lower numbers. They also are urging the state to simplify a Medicaid re-enrollment process that can be difficult, particularly for those in poverty.

Maureen Corcoran took over this year as state director of the Department of Medicaid. She says her team is reviewing the numbers and working to improve state outreach to enrollees.

This story has been corrected to show that fewer children were enrolled over a 15-month period, not over the past 15 months.