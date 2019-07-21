Mayor reverses course, will allow LGBTQ rainbow flag to fly

The mayor of the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading has reversed course and says he will allow the LGBTQ rainbow flag to fly over City Hall for the first time.

Mayor Wally Scott last week called off a scheduled ceremony to raise the "pride flag," calling it a political symbol

But the Reading Eagle reports that Scott posted a video on his Facebook page Saturday saying he had changed his mind. He said "I told them they can put the flag up. I just asked them to keep the politics out of it."

Scott said his change of heart came after a "very prominent woman" he would not name visited him and spoke to him about her experience of realizing she was gay and telling her mother.