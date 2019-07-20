AG: Bevin’s special-session call could draw legal challenge

The long-running feud between Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear now includes the language included in Bevin's proclamation calling lawmakers into a special session.

Beshear said Saturday that the Republican governor's proclamation tries to dictate the contents of any pension-relief legislation passed in the session that began Friday.

Beshear is a Democrat challenging Bevin in this year's election. He says the proclamation "runs roughshod" over the Constitution and puts any bill that passes at risk of a lawsuit.

Bevin's deputy chief of staff, Bryan Sunderland, says such claims are "absurd."

Sunderland says there's nothing restricting the legislature's independence. He says lawmakers have the power to pass a bill or to adjourn and go home.

Top GOP lawmakers have signaled they're ready to take action on a pension bill.