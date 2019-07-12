Sununu to sign sports betting bill

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to sign a bill authorizing sports betting in the state.

The bill being signed Friday will allow mobile gambling and wagering at up to 10 retail locations across the state. The state Lottery Commission will supervise and regulate the new industry, which is expected to bring an estimated $7.5 million in fiscal year 2021 and $13.5 million two years later.

Since a U.S. Supreme Court last year ended Nevada's monopoly on legal sportsbooks, they've opened in eight more states. They've also been legalized but have not yet opened in another six plus the District of Columbia, and the issue is going to voters in Colorado this November.